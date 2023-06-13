Liberatore allowed two runs on seven hits and two walks over six innings in Monday's loss to the Giants. He struck out five and did not factor in the decision.

Liberatore coughed up both runs in the third inning but otherwise was able to navigate through the Giants' lineup. After allowing eight earned runs in his last two starts, Monday's outing was his first quality start at the MLB level this season. He dropped his ERA to 5.14 alongside a 16:10 K:BB through 21 innings. Liberatore is lined up to face the Mets on the road this weekend.