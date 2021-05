Moroff's contract was selected by the Cardinals on Friday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Moroff gives the team an additional infield option with Paul DeJong (rib) landing on the injured list. He's unlikely to play a significant role, as he owns a .183/.277/.319 slash line in 244 career major-league plate appearances. Jordan Hicks (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day injured list to clear a spot on the 40-man roster.