Moroff signed a minor-league deal with the Cardinals on Tuesday that includes an invitation to big-league camp, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

The 27-year-old joined the Mets on a minor-league deal for 2020, but he remained at the alternate training site all season. Moroff has appeared in 104 games since making his major-league debut in 2016 and has a career .183/.277/.319 slash line in 244 plate appearances.