Cardinals' Max Schrock: Battling oblique injury
Schrock has been dealing with an oblique injury this spring, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Schrock was dealt to the Cardinals in the Stephen Piscotty deal this past December. The infielder has apparently been dealing with an oblique issue but the team has given no indication as to how long he'll be sidelined for. Consider him day-to-day for the time being until further details arise.
