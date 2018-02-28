Schrock (oblique) will go through a full baseball workout Thursday and could debut in games as early as next week, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

The full workout will be his first since he strained his oblique on the first day of camp. Schrock was dealt to the Cardinals as part of the return package for Stephen Piscotty. He projects as a utility infielder who could hit for a high average, get on base at a high clip and play second and third base. Schrock lacks the power or speed to project as much of a fantasy asset, even though his hit tool and approach are pretty impressive. Look for him to open the year at Triple-A.