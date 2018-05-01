Cardinals' Max Schrock: Dominating at Triple-A level
Schrock is slashing .323/.370/.409 with five doubles, one home run, 11 RBI, four stolen bases, six walks and 15 runs over 100 plate appearances with Triple-A Memphis thus far in 2018.
Just par for the course for the 23-year-old second baseman, who's hit over .300 at every minor-league stop with the exception of a nine-plate-appearance stint at High-A Stockton in 2016. Schrock enjoyed a meteoric rise through the Athletics' ranks before arriving in the Cardinals organization via trade this offseason. Given his early play with the Redbirds and Kolten Wong's considerable early-season struggles, it wouldn't be completely out of the question for Schrock to see time at the big-league level at some point in 2018.
