Cardinals' Max Schrock: Dropped from active roster
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 18, 2020
at
2:04 pm ET 1 min read
Schrock was optioned to the Cardinals' alternate training site Friday.
Schrock spent just two days on the roster in his latest stint with the big-league club and failed to get into a game. He has three hits in 17 at-bats this season. Dylan Carlson was recalled in a corresponding move.
