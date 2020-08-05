The Cardinals selected Schrock's contract from the taxi squad Wednesday.
St. Louis added a slew of players to the active roster after seven players were placed on the injured list the past two days, with all either confirmed or presumed to have tested positive for COVID-19. Since Schrock was already on the taxi squad and the Cardinals will be without two middle infielders (Paul DeJong and Edmundo Sosa) for the time being, the 25-year-old made for a natural choice to fill one of the openings on the active roster. Schrock lacks any high-impact power or speed, but he consistently showed strong contract skills in the minors and walked a career-high 12.3 percent clip at Triple-A Memphis in 2019.
