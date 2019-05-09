Cardinals' Max Schrock: Placed on 7-day IL
Schrock (undisclosed) was placed on the 7-day injured list Thursday, Rob Rains of StLSportsPage.com reports.
It's unclear what forced Schrock onto the shelf at this point. The move is retroactive to Wednesday, so he'll be eligible to return next Wednesday (May 15), should he ultimately prove ready. The 24-year-old was hitting .261/.381/.341 with four steals and a 17:20 BB:K in 26 games with Triple-A Memphis before landing on the IL.
