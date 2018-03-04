Schrock (oblique) was moved from Cardinals camp to minor-league spring training Sunday.

Since the start of spring training, Schrock has been hindered by an oblique injury. Prior to being sent to minor-league camp, he'd been increasing his level of activity and was looking to appear in a game in the coming days. Schrock, who hit .321/.379/.422 over 106 games at Double-A Midland last season, will likely start the year at Triple-A Memphis.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • zack-greinke.jpg

    Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0

    Starting pitcher has an abundance of high-end options, but there comes a point when the names...

  • charlie-blackmon.jpg

    Outfield Tiers 2.0

    Outfield is of course a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says our Scott...

  • francisco-lindor.jpg

    Shortstop Tiers 2.0

    Trea Turner stands alone at the top of the shortstop rankings, but the historically weak position...