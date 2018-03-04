Cardinals' Max Schrock: Reassigned to minor-league camp
Schrock (oblique) was moved from Cardinals camp to minor-league spring training Sunday.
Since the start of spring training, Schrock has been hindered by an oblique injury. Prior to being sent to minor-league camp, he'd been increasing his level of activity and was looking to appear in a game in the coming days. Schrock, who hit .321/.379/.422 over 106 games at Double-A Midland last season, will likely start the year at Triple-A Memphis.
