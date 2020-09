The Cardinals recalled Schrock from their alternate training site ahead of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Brewers, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Schrock will provide the Cardinals with another healthy option at second base while Kolten Wong is day-to-day with a left side injury. The 25-year-old was up with the big club for most of August, going 3-for-17 at the dish with a solo home run while seeing action in 11 games.