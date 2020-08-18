Schrock went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in a loss to the Cubs in the second game of a seven-inning doubleheader Monday.

One of several players summoned from the team's alternate training site in Springfield for roster reinforcement, Schrock has made quite the early splash in his first taste of big-league action. In addition to his 372-foot shot in the fourth inning Monday, Schrock also went 2-for-3 in his big-league debut Saturday versus the White Sox. The 25-year-old has logged all three of his appearances at second base thus far, but he also minor-league experience at third base, left field and designated hitter.