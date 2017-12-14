Schrock was dealt to St. Louis, alongside Yairo Munoz, in exchange for Stephen Piscotty, MLB.com's Jane Lee reports.

Schrock started the 2017 campaign off a little slow at the Double-A level, but really turned it on over the last few months to finish the year hitting .321/.379/.422 with seven home runs and 46 RBI. The 23-year-old is a well-rounded second baseman, and although he isn't a power hitter by any means, the 5-foot-8 Schrock has shown the ability to hit extremely well. His strikeout rate is minuscule, as Schrock recorded just 42 strikeouts to 34 walks during 106 games, which was one of the top marks in the Texas League this season. The infielder could return to the Double-A level within the Cardinals' system at the beginning of the 2018 season, but it wouldn't come as a surprise to see him hitting for a solid average with Triple-A Memphis by the end of the year.