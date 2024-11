The Cardinals signed Gomez to a minor-league contract with an invitation to spring training Wednesday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Gomez, 28, spent the 2024 season at Triple-A Durham in the Rays organization, holding a 5.01 ERA but with 68 strikeouts over 55.2 innings. He'll compete for a bullpen job in spring training but will likely begin 2025 at Triple-A Memphis.