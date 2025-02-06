The Twins traded Helman to the Cardinals on Thursday in exchange for cash.

Helman spent most of last season with Triple-A St. Paul, where he slashed .270/.349/.482 with 14 home runs and 48 RBI across 315 plate appearances. He also fared well in a small sample size during his first career MLB stint, going 3-for-10 at the plate while scoring two runs over nine games for Minnesota. Now with the Cardinals, the 28-year-old's defensive versatility could give him a leg up in the race for a bench spot, though there's still a chance he begins the season at Triple-A Memphis.