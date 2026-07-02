Cardinals' Michael McGreevy: Another quality start in loss

McGreevy (3-7) took the loss Wednesday against Atlanta, allowing two runs on three hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out three.

McGreevy has now gone nine straight outings without a win despite logging quality starts in five of his last six outings, posting a 3.34 ERA in that span (35 innings). Overall, the right-hander sports a strong 3.12 ERA this season with a 1.11 WHIP and 60:22 K:BB across 17 starts (95.1 innings). McGreevy is currently slated to face the Brewers at home his next time out.