The Cardinals optioned McGreevy to Triple-A Memphis on Sunday.

McGreevy was in the running for a rotation spot and had an excellent spring with a 1.08 ERA, 0.60 WHIP and 12:0 K:BB over 16.2 innings. However, St. Louis is giving Matthew Liberatore the fifth-starter role to begin the season, while McGreevy will start in the minors and Steven Matz will work in long relief. The Cardinals intend to go to a six-man rotation beginning April 16, per Katie Woo of The Athletic, and McGreevy seems to be a prime candidate to move into the big-league rotation at that point.