McGreevy allowed seven runs on 10 hits, two walks and a hit batsman while striking out three over five innings in a no-decision versus the Orioles on Wednesday.

McGreevy had struggled immediately after the All-Star break, but he looked to be back on track in August until this outing. He allowed all seven runs in the first two innings, matching his season high for runs allowed in a start. The 26-year-old is now at a 3.86 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 98:38 K:BB through 142.1 innings over 26 starts this season. McGreevy is a risky fantasy option for his next start, which is projected to be on the road versus the Dodgers.