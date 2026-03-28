McGreevy came away with a no-decision Saturday in the Cardinals' 6-5 extra-inning win over the Rays, striking out five and walking two over six scoreless, no-hit innings.

The right-hander bamboozled Tampa Bay hitters over 96 pitches (57 strikes) before leaving the mound with a 2-0 lead, but the St. Louis bullpen fell apart in the ninth inning. As had been the case this spring, McGreevy was still having trouble finding his 2025 velocity -- he topped out at 92.2 mph on a first-inning four-seamer, and was having trouble breaking 90 mph in his later innings -- but that didn't stop him from getting outs. He'll look to keep rolling in his next start, which lines up to come on the road next weekend in Detroit.