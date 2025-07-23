McGreevy is expected to pitch again for the Cardinals during their upcoming homestand, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The Cardinals are still finalizing their upcoming pitching plans, but McGreevy appears likely to draw a start this weekend against the Padres. The rookie right-hander went seven innings and allowed just two runs Monday in Colorado and has posted a 3.81 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 17:3 K:BB over 28.1 innings spanning five outings (four starts) with St. Louis in 2025. McGreevy could take the rotation spot currently occupied by Erick Fedde, who has struggled mightily.