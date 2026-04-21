McGreevy (1-2) took the loss Monday in Miami, yielding four runs on five hits and two walks over 5.2 frames. He struck out three.

McGreevy was cruising early, retiring the first 10 batters of the game. Then, seven of the final 14 batters he faced reached base, with four of them scoring. McGreevy's velocity was up slightly across the board in this one, but the 91.4 mph he averaged on his four-seamer is still well below last year's 93 mph mark. He's managed a 3.29 ERA and 0.92 WHIP through his first five starts this season, but McGreevy's strikeout rate is down even lower than last year's at 14.3 percent. He's lined up to face the Mariners at home Sunday in his next outing.