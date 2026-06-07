Cardinals' Michael McGreevy: Fans five in six strong innings

McGreevy took a no-decision Sunday against the Reds, allowing two runs on five hits and no walks in six innings. He struck out five.

McGreevy has mostly done a fine job of keeping the ball in the yard in 2026, but he was tagged for multiple home runs Sunday for just the second time this year. On a much more positive takeaway, the 25-year-old right-hander pitched at least six innings while yielding two runs or fewer for the sixth time in his last eight starts. McGreevy will bring a strong 2.99 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 49:17 K:BB over 72.1 frames into his next scheduled start in Minnesota.