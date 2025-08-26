McGreevy allowed four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out seven batters over six innings in a no-decision against Pittsburgh on Monday.

Most of the damage against McGreevy came in the the third inning, when Pittsburgh belted two homers to plate three runs. The righty recovered well from that rough frame, retiring 10 of the final 11 batters he faced, with the only Pirates baserunner over that stretch being wiped out on a double play. Though McGreevy had a three-outing streak of quality starts snapped Monday, he did manage to once again give St. Louis six innings, which he's done in each of his past five starts. Over that stretch, he's compiled a decent 3.90 ERA with a 21:4 K:BB across 30 frames.