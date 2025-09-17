McGreevy (7-3) earned the win over the Reds on Tuesday, allowing three hits and three walks across seven scoreless innings. He struck out six.

McGreevy delivered the longest scoreless outing of his career (17 starts), capping it off by striking out five of the final six batters he faced. The right-hander has been a steady source of innings lately, going at least six frames in eight of his last nine starts, though he's posted a middling 3.57 ERA across 53 innings in that span due to occasional blow-up outings. On the season, the 25-year-old now owns a 4.08 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 53:15 K:BB across 86 innings. He's lined up to face the Giants in his next scheduled outing, a potentially tough matchup given San Francisco's .767 OPS against right-handers in September.