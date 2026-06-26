Cardinals' Michael McGreevy: Game postponed due to weather

McGreevy won't start as scheduled Thursday against the Diamondbacks after the game was postponed due to inclement weather in St. Louis, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.

McGreevy will likely have his start pushed back a day and instead take the mound in Friday's series opener against Miami. The 25-year-old had a three-start quality start streak snapped Friday in Kansas City, giving up five runs on eight hits and a walk over five frames, and he'll look to get back on track against the Marlins.