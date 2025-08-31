McGreevy (6-2) earned the win against the Reds on Saturday, allowing one run on five hits and two walks without recording a strikeout over six innings.

McGreevy held the Cardinals in check despite generating just five whiffs on 93 pitches and failing to record a strikeout for the first time in his young career. The 25-year-old continues to work deep into games, tossing exactly six innings in all six of his August outings and posting four quality starts in the process. He'll carry a 4.17 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 40:11 K:BB across 69 frames into a home matchup with the Giants next weekend.