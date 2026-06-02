Cardinals' Michael McGreevy: Hurls quality start but takes loss

McGreevy (3-5) allowed two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out one batter over six innings in a loss to Texas on Monday.

McGreevy began by tossing three scoreless innings before the Rangers scored one run in each of the fourth and fifth frames. Those were enough to hold up, as the Cardinals' offense managed just one run of support. As usual, McGreevy didn't miss many bats -- he had just six whiffs and one punchout -- but he nonetheless managed his seventh quality start of the campaign. Despite a paltry 6.0 K/9 and 3-5 record, the right-hander is having a solid season, posting a 2.98 ERA and 1.10 WHIP through 66.1 innings spanning 12 starts.