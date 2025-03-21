McGreevy struck out four while yielding just one hit over five scoreless frames in Friday's Grapefruit League start versus the Mets.

McGreevy's impressive spring continues, as he now boasts a 1.08 ERA, 0.60 WHIP and 12:0 K:BB across 16.2 innings of work. The young righty could be left out of the Cardinals' Opening Day rotation in spite of the strong Grapefruit League showing, although the club is mulling a six-man setup that would help McGreevy's chances.