The Cardinals promoted McGreevy from High-A Peoria to Double-A Springfield on Tuesday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

McGreevy will be joined in Springfield by two of the Cardinals' other top prospects in shortstop Masyn Winn and right-hander Gordon Graceffo, who were also bumped up from High-A Peoria. Over his eight starts with Peoria this season, the 21-year-old McGreevy turned in a 2.58 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 41:4 K:BB across 45.1 innings.