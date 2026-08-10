Cardinals' Michael McGreevy: Lasts 5.2 innings in no-decision

McGreevy did not factor into the decision Sunday against the Rockies, allowing three runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out four over 5.2 innings.

McGreevy held Colorado to just one run through his first five innings, despite pitching through traffic for much of the afternoon, before Brett Sullivan's two-run homer in the sixth inning ultimately chased him from the game. The right-hander has struggled to keep runners off base since the All-Star break, posting a 1.73 WHIP across 24.1 innings over five starts while failing to record a win during that stretch. McGreevy will carry a 3.64 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 85:32 K:BB across 126 innings into his next scheduled start Saturday against the Cubs.