The Cardinals are likely to recall McGreevy from Triple-A Memphis to start Tuesday's game against the Cubs, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

McGreevy was returned to Memphis on Friday following a spot start in Thursday's doubleheader versus the White Sox, but because he was serving as the club's 27th man that day, he is eligible to be recalled immediately rather than having to wait the typical 15 days. Giving McGreevy another spot start allows the Cardinals to provide extra rest for the regular members of their rotation amidst a stretch without many off days. The rookie right-hander tossed five innings of one-run ball against the White Sox and boasts a 2.70 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 15:2 K:BB over 16.2 frames at the big-league level in 2025.