McGreevy (6-3) took the loss Friday against the Giants, allowing six runs on nine hits and one walk in four innings. He struck out three.

McGreevy was torched during his shortest start of the year, tying a season high in hits allowed. The six runs given up were one shy of his season worst, and he pitched fewer than five innings for only the third time in 13 outings on the campaign. The right-hander owns a uninspiring 4.68 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 43:12 K:BB in 2025, though his streaming appeal should see a slight boost from matchup at pitcher-friendly T-Mobile Park against the Mariners next week.