McGreevy did not factor into the decision in Wednesday's loss to the Rockies, giving up three runs on seven hits and no walks over six innings. He struck out two.

McGreevy blanked Colorado through his first three frames before giving up a run in each of the fourth, fifth and sixth innings. Despite the shaky finish, the 25-year-old McGreevy has now made it through six innings in each of his last three outings. His ERA sits at 4.41 through 51 innings with a 1.22 WHIP and 28:7 K:BB. McGreevy's currently scheduled to face the Marlins on the road in his next start.