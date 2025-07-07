The Cardinals are having "internal discussion" about McGreevy replacing Erick Fedde in the rotation and starting Saturday against Atlanta, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Fedde has been pummeled for 17 runs over his last three starts and lasted only 1.1 frames in Sunday's loss to the Cubs. The team is expected to use its off day Monday to decide whether to let Fedde take his next turn Saturday or give that opportunity to McGreevy instead. McGreevy also started Sunday at Triple-A Memphis, so he is on the same schedule as Fedde, though he was torched for eight runs over three innings in Sunday's outing. In three starts and one relief appearance with the Cardinals in 2025, McGreevy holds a 4.22 ERA and 16:3 K:BB over 21.1 innings.