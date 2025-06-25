McGreevy didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against the Cubs, giving up five runs on seven hits and one walk in 4.2 innings. He struck out one.

The 24-year-old right-hander wasn't at his best against a tough Cubs lineup, conceding a season-high five runs. It was also the shortest outing of the season for McGreevy, who fanned fewer than five for the first time in his four appearances. McGreevy's next turn in the Cardinals' rotation is tentatively slated for next week in Pittsburgh against the last-place Pirates, although it's possible Tuesday was only a spot start. He owns a serviceable 4.22 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 16:3 K:BB through his first 21.1 innings.