The Cardinals optioned McGreevy to Triple-A Memphis on Monday.
McGreevy was fantastic in long relief in the second game of Sunday's doubleheader sweep of the Mets, tossing scoreless innings with five strikeouts. However, the Cardinals want to keep him on a starter's schedule, so he will return to the Memphis rotation later this week.
