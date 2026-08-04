Cardinals' Michael McGreevy: Punches out five in no-decision

McGreevy took a no-decision Monday against the Yankees, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk in 4.1 innings. He struck out five.

McGreevy coasted through four scoreless innings to begin his outing but ran into trouble in the fifth frame, when the Yankees scored three runs and chased him from the mound. The right-hander is certainly beginning to struggle recently, coughing up 13 runs over his last three starts (12.1 innings) while posting a 10:6 K:BB during that period. McGreevy will be looking to get back on track this weekend in a soft home draw against the Rockies, still carrying a respectable 3.59 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 81:30 K:BB over 120.1 innings.