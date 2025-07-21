The Cardinals recalled McGreevy from Triple-A Memphis on Monday.

McGreevy is lined up to start Monday's series opener against the Rockies. The Cardinals are expected to keep McGreevy in the rotation for an extended look this time around, as he's starting in place of Matthew Liberatore this week. The Cardinals are skipping Liberatore's turn in the rotation since he's on pace to blow past his previous career high in innings pitched. McGreevy (1-1) sports a 4.22 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 16:3 K:BB across 21.1 innings pitched at the MLB level this season.