Cardinals' Michael McGreevy: Recalled ahead of start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Cardinals recalled McGreevy from Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday.
McGreevy is set to start Tuesday's game against the rival Cubs. The rookie right-hander has excelled in spot duty for the Cardinals, collecting a 2.70 ERA and 15:2 K:BB over 16.2 frames. It's a spot start for McGreevy, who is likely to be sent back to Memphis after the outing.
