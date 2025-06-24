default-cbs-image
The Cardinals recalled McGreevy from Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday.

McGreevy is set to start Tuesday's game against the rival Cubs. The rookie right-hander has excelled in spot duty for the Cardinals, collecting a 2.70 ERA and 15:2 K:BB over 16.2 frames. It's a spot start for McGreevy, who is likely to be sent back to Memphis after the outing.

