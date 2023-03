McGreevy was reassigned Saturday to minor-league camp by the Cardinals, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

McGreevy was the Cardinals' first-round pick in 2021, and the 22-year-old wasn't a serious contender to open the year with St. Louis. The right-hander advanced to Double-A last season, however, and he has a chance to make his MLB debut before 2023 comes to a close.