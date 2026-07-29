Cardinals' Michael McGreevy: Shelled over 1.2 innings

McGreevy (4-9) took the loss Tuesday against the Cubs, allowing seven runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out two over 1.2 innings.

McGreevy needed 63 pitches (40 strikes) to record just five outs and matched his career high by allowing seven runs. After laboring through a two-run first inning, the right-hander unraveled in the second and allowed seven baserunners -- including five straight to end his outing -- as Chicago plated five more runs. The abbreviated appearance was a stark contrast to his recent stretch, where he completed at least six innings in eight of his previous nine starts. It also marked the shortest start of his career, surpassing his previous low of four innings. McGreevy has now lost consecutive starts and will carry a 3.57 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 76:29 K:BB into his next scheduled outing Sunday against the Blue Jays.