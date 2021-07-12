The Cardinals have selected McGreevy with the 18th overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

McGreevy walked just 31 hitters over 189.1 innings in his career for UC Santa Barbara and logged a 2.6 percent walk rate this year, solidifying himself as the college pitcher with the best command in the class. The 21-year-old righty has a babyface and at 6-foot-4, 200 pounds, he's more projectable than the typical college pitcher, which is good, because his curveball is currently his only plus pitch. McGreevy's low-90s sinking fastball lacks prototypical spin and shape, while his changeup and slider are average third and fourth pitches. If he stays relatively healthy, McGreevy should have no trouble making it as a back-end starter, and he could surpass that projection if his fastball improves.