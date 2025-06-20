McGreevy did not factor into the decision in Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader against the White Sox, allowing one run on three hits and one walk with five strikeouts over five innings.

McGreevy allowed a solo homer in the second inning but was otherwise sharp, generating 11 whiffs on 76 pitches and exiting with a 6-1 lead. In three starts for the Cardinals this season, the 24-year-old has posted a 2.70 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 15:2 K:BB over 16.2 innings. According to Katie Woo of The Athletic, there's a good chance he gets another spot start sometime next week.