McGreevy allowed one run on five hits and no walks while striking out four batters over six innings in a no-decision against Seattle on Wednesday.

McGreevy's most recent start before Wednesday was a disaster, as he gave up six runs over a season-low four frames. The righty bounced back nicely against the Mariners, holding them without an extra-base hit over his six innings. McGreevy finished with his sixth quality start through 14 outings this season, but the Cardinals' offense produced only one run while he was in the contest, so he wasn't rewarded with a victory. McGreevy has been up and down while in the majors this year, posting a 4.44 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 47:12 K:BB through 79 innings.