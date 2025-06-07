Cardinals' Michael McGreevy: Will be called up for start Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cardinals manager Oli Marmol has confirmed that McGreevy will be called up from the minors to start Sunday's game against the Dodgers, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
McGreevy was effective in his lone major-league outing this season, tossing 5.2 scoreless frames with five strikeouts, one walk and just one hit allowed against the Mets on May 4. The right-hander has also fared well with Triple-A Memphis, posting a 2.78 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 58:12 K:BB over 55 innings. Marmol indicated Saturday that McGreevy's spot with the big club won't be a one-off this time around, per John Denton of MLB.com, though it's not yet clear how he'll slot into St. Louis' rotation.
More News
-
Cardinals' Michael McGreevy: Could draw start Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Michael McGreevy: Might get spot starts in June•
-
Cardinals' Michael McGreevy: Headed back to Triple-A•
-
Cardinals' Michael McGreevy: Picks up win out of bullpen•
-
Cardinals' Michael McGreevy: Recalled from Memphis•
-
Cardinals' Michael McGreevy: Beginning campaign in minors•