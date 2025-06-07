Cardinals manager Oli Marmol has confirmed that McGreevy will be called up from the minors to start Sunday's game against the Dodgers, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

McGreevy was effective in his lone major-league outing this season, tossing 5.2 scoreless frames with five strikeouts, one walk and just one hit allowed against the Mets on May 4. The right-hander has also fared well with Triple-A Memphis, posting a 2.78 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 58:12 K:BB over 55 innings. Marmol indicated Saturday that McGreevy's spot with the big club won't be a one-off this time around, per John Denton of MLB.com, though it's not yet clear how he'll slot into St. Louis' rotation.