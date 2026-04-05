McGreevy plans to work on his hip movement during his between-starts bullpen session in the hope that it will help him regain some lost velocity, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

McGreevy has managed a 2.53 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 9:2 K:BB through his first 10.2 innings covering two starts. However, his velocity has been down across the board, with the righty averaging 90.8 mph on his four-seamer (down from 93 mph in 2025) and 89.7 mph on his sinker (down from 91.8 mph). McGreevy has a favorable matchup next week on the road against the Nationals, but he's a risky fantasy proposition without those extra ticks on his fastballs.