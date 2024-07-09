Siani went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Monday's 6-0 win over the Nationals.

Siani has gone 5-for-15 with one RBI, three runs scored and three strikeouts over his last four games. A run of five straight opposing left-handed pitchers has taken a chunk out of his recent playing time, though Siani has started in three of those games while the switch hitting Dylan Carlson moved between center field and right field. For the year, Siani has a .233/.266/.312 slash line, two home runs, 10 steals, 13 RBI and 26 runs scored over 208 plate appearances.