Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol considers the center field job an open competition between Siani, Victor Scott and Lars Nootbaar, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

If the Cardinals had been able to trade Nolan Arenado, Nootbaar would've been slated for everyday left fielder duty. With Arenado still around -- at least for now -- Brendan Donovan will see more time in left field, which would push Nootbaar to center. Siani and Scott are the superior defenders, though, and will have an opportunity to stake their claim to the job. The 26-year-old Siani led St. Louis with 96 starts in center field in 2024 and is an elite defender, but he was one of the worst hitters in baseball with a lowly .570 OPS.