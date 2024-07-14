Siani (elbow) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs.
Siani will get a chance to rest his bruised left elbow in the final game before the All-Star break after he injured it in the first contest of Saturday's doubleheader with Chicago. Lars Nootbaar will cover center field in Siani's stead Sunday.
More News
-
Cardinals' Michael Siani: On bench for nightcap•
-
Cardinals' Michael Siani: Makes early exit Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Michael Siani: Sitting out Game 1 of twin bill•
-
Cardinals' Michael Siani: Adds steal in win•
-
Cardinals' Michael Siani: Sitting against southpaw•
-
Cardinals' Michael Siani: Out against left-hander•