Siani is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.
With the Cardinals facing a left-hander (DJ Herz) for a fourth straight game, the lefty-hitting Siani will hit the bench for the second time during that stretch. The switch-hitting Dylan Carlson will spell Siani in center field.
